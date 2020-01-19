Nuno Espirito Santo comments on Wolves transfer plans

Wolves fought bravely to come from 2-0 down to snatch a victory against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.
After the match, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that new signings are needed. When asked whether they need to sign some players, he said: “Of course. We are working on it.”
His latest comments will surely excite the Wolves fans who are desperate to see new players coming in this month.
Bolstering the attacking department should be one of Nuno’s top priorities this month. Raul Jimenez is the club’s leading striker, and Nuno would be looking to add another top-quality forward to his ranks.
With the club offloading Patrick Cutrone this month, Wolves need depth in that department.
According to latest reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog; 18:11), Leonardo Campana is close to joining Wolves this month.
The 19-year-old striker is set to complete his move this weekend, although he is likely to join the Wolves’ U23 squad. The club probably view him as a player for the future, and therefore Wolves need established stars this month.