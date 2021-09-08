Novak Djokovic clashes with Matteo Berrettini in the US Open semi-final tonight. Sportslens readers can watch all US Open games, including this rematch of the Wimbledon men’s final, live online.

Register an account at Unibet to watch and bet on US Open live streaming. Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini is live online from 01:15 BST on Thursday morning.

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of creating history. After lifting titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in 2021, the Serb now has his eyes on the US Open, where a victory would give him the Calendar Year Grand Slam, something that hasn’t been achieved in the men’s game since 1969 by Australian great, Rod Laver.

The 34-year-old will take on a familiar foe in the shape of Italian, Matteo Berrettini, who is an aggressive player known for his strong serve and forehand and who Djokovic just recently disposed of in the men’s Wimbledon final, 6-7, 6-4, 6,4, 6-3.

To watch this fascinating rematch at the US Open, simply open a Unibet account, make a small deposit. Then, go to the IN-PLAY section and select the game you want to view. All US Open live streams will be available as long as you have a funded account.

Go to unibet.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Djokovic vs Berrettini live stream

Click to Go to Unibet

US Open Schedule – Wednesday, September 8

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris – 18:15 BST

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini – 01.15 (Thursday morning)

US Open Free Bet – Get £40 Risk Free Bet + £10 Casino Credit

SportsLens readers qualify for a £40 Risk-Free Bet when signing up to watch the US Open at Unibet. No matter the deposit size, if the first bet placed with Unibet loses, Unibet will refund the stake up to a maximum of £40. It’s also possible to claim £10 in Casino Credit for free when you sign up.

Join Unibet and Get £40 Free + £10 Casino Credit

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Preview

After lifting the 2021 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic now wants to conquer New York. He has defeated the likes of Jenson Brooksby, Kei Nishikori, Tallon Griekspoor, and Holger Rune on his way to Berrettini. But some of these victories didn’t come easy for the Serbian and, unusually for Djokovic, his skills have been firmly tested en route to the final four.

After routine victories over Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor, Djokovic came into contention with former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the third round. The Japanese player took the first set, creating some alarm for Djokovic fans. But the 34-year-old kept his nerve to win the next three sets to book a place with Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round. If Djokovic was hoping for a comfortable victory, then he was in for a shock as Brooksby won the first set by an emphatic 6-1 to take the advantage. But the world’s best player once again showed great resolve to come back strongly in the second set, and eventually registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, has also been enjoying an impressive year so far. The Italian put together a stunning run of performances on the ATP tour, making it to the final of the competition where he eventually lost to Daniil Medvedev in two sets. Berrettini did, however, manage to win the biggest title of his career so far at the Queen’s Club earlier this season. He also came very close to landing the Wimbledon crown before coming up just short against tonight’s opponent, Novak Djokovic, in four sets.

Matteo Berrettini has had to play some of his best tennis to date to make it to the final four of the US Open, working hard for victories against Ilya Ivashka and Oscar Otte in the previous rounds. The 25-year-old scrapped out a five-set win over Ivashka before seeing off Oscar Otte in the Round of 16, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Berrettini and Djokovic have faced each other on three previous occasions, with the Serb emerging victorious each time. They first met at the 2019 ATP Finals where Novak won 6-2, 6-1, and most recently clashed in the 2021 Wimbledon Final.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Betting Prediction

Djokovic stands at the brink of an achievement not seen in over 50 years and is the clear favourite for the upcoming match at Flushing Meadows. But, the world No.1 hasn’t been at his scintillating best so far during the US Open, and if he shows any weakness, a pumped-up Berrettini with Wimbledon revenge on the mind is more than capable of springing a surprise.

Betting experience teaches us never to wager against Djokovic, but this one could be closer than many expect. Bet on Djokovic to win, but check out Berrettini with a set handicap at +1.5 at 14/5 for better odds.

Best Bet: Berrettini set handicap at +1.5 at 14/5

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Streaming Instructions

The Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini US Open Men’s semi-final is expected to start at 01.15 BST on Thursday morning.

To watch Djokovic vs Berrettini live, uninterrupted, and in full, just sign up and make a small deposit into your Unibet account by 01:10. Then, kick back and enjoy the top action from the US Open men’s semi-final.