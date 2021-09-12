Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live streaming: Watch US Open 2021 final live online 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off World No.2 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Sportslens readers can watch all US Open games live online.

Novak Djokovic is only a game away from winning the 2021 US Open. Victory in New York will make him the first singles player in 33 years to win every single major trophy in a calendar year, with Steffi Graf accomplishing this feat in 1988. Standing in his way is the Russian Daniil Medvedev who will be looking to win his first Grand Slam on Sunday.



Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Preview

Novak Djokovic has been in the form of his life in 2021, with the Serb already lifting the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year. And now he is on the brink of landing the Calendar Year Grand Slam, something that hasn’t been achieved in the men’s game since 1969 by Australian great, Rod Laver.

The 34-year-old came up against some highly challenging opponents en route to the final, but he showed great fighting spirit and resolve to come out on top. He eased past Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor before overcoming Kei Nishikori in the third round in a challenging contest.

Djokovic’s round of 16 opponent Jenson Brooksby took a set off him before losing the next three to go out of the tournament. The Serb faced a similar situation against Matteo Berrettini in his next US Open game as the World No.1 dominated the contest after losing the first set.

Djokovic’s skills were really tested in the semi-final of the Grand Slam when he took on the in-form Alexander Zverev. The German won the first set and also wrestled the fourth from the 34-year-old, but the 2018 US Open winner ultimately prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to put him one step closer to the coveted Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, has also had an impressive year. The Russian won titles at the Canada Masters, Marseille and Mallorca while also making it to the final of the Australian Open. He was tipped to be one of the top candidates for the US Open title. And he has lived up to that expectation, winning his first four matches in the tournament without dropping a set.

Medvedev faced a relatively challenging encounter against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals but eventually prevailed 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5. He reached the final after easing past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-final.

Djokovic and Medvedev have faced each other on nine occasions, with the Serb leading the head to head 5-3. In their most recent encounter, the 34-year-old defeated the Russian in straight sets in the final of the 2021 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Betting Prediction

Novak Djokovic is clearly the favourite to win at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday. However, in Medvedev, he faces one of the toughest opponents in the tournament. The Russian is known for his big serve, having produced 70 aces thus far. While Djokovic hasn’t played at a particularly high level yet, but he is expected to raise his game in the upcoming final.

It looks the Serb will eventually win after a hard battle.

