Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash on Aston Villa’s radar

Aston Villa are keen on the Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash this summer.

As per Birmingham Mail, West Ham and Leeds United are interested in signing the player as well.





Cash will cost around £15m this summer and it will be interesting to see if Villa submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

West Ham recently offered to pay around £10m for the player but the Championship outfit are not willing to accept that.

Dean Smith will have to move quickly in order to get the deal done and fend off the competition from the other clubs.

Cash has done well in the Championship this past season and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League. Villa could use someone like him next year.

With the likes of Elmohamady past their peak now, Smith needs another quality right back to start for his side. Cash has proven his worth in the Championship and he could prove to be a solid addition.

The 23-year-old can play as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Villans.

Cash contributed to 3 goals and 5 assists in the Championship this past season and he would improve Aston Villa going forward as well.