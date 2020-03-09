Blog Columns Site News Nottingham Forest prepared to cash in on Joao Carvalho

Nottingham Forest are prepared to sell Joao Carvalho in the summer.

According to a report (Sun print edition) (Cited by Nottingham Post), the Championship club will consider a £15m sale at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old has lost his starting berth under Lamouchi and Forest’s intention to cash in on him makes sense. They will be able to strengthen the other areas of their squad with that money.

Forest paid a club-record £13.2m for the player in 2018 and they are looking to make a profit on him now. It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay the asking price.

He was linked with a move to Greece and Turkey earlier this season. Olympiacos and Trabzonspor were keen on him during the January transfer window.

Apparently, the Greek side are still keen on signing him and they could make their move at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and therefore the move would be ideal for him as well.

Carvalho was highly rated before his move to Nottingham and he will be looking to regain his sharpness and confidence soon.

