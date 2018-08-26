Nottingham Forest join Aston Villa in the race to sign Tammy Abraham

Earlier this week ESPN claimed that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is close to joining Aston Villa on a season long loan.
Steve Bruce, the Villa manager, stated his interest in the 20-year-old striker who is reportedly on £50k-a-week wages at Stamford Bridge.
“If he does become available then there’s a definite interest from us, of course there is,” Bruce told The Birmingham Mail about Abraham. “But I haven’t had any conversation with Chelsea.”
Villa indeed are not the only club who are vying for Abraham’s signature. According to The Nottingham Post, Nottingham Forest have considered the exciting striker as one of their potential targets as well.
Signing a striker has been a priority for both Aitor Karanaka and Bruce, and Abraham would have been a superb signing on loan.
However, it seems they will have to look for options elsewhere after fresh reports from the Mirror suggested that the England striker is poised to reject any loan move to the Championship.
He doesn’t want to drop down to the Championship after spending last term in the Premier League at Swansea. Abraham finds himself third in the pecking order behind Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, but he is reportedly ready to fight for his place at Chelsea.