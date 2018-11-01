Nottingham Forest fans urge the club to bring Joe Worrall back from loan

Nottingham Forest crashed to a defeat against Burton in the Championship last night.
The away fans were left frustrated with their team’s defensive performance and it will be interesting to see whether Karanka decides to strengthen his defence in January.
The Forest fans are certainly hoping for an improved defence and some of them took to Twitter to urge the club to bring back Joe Worrall.
The young defender is currently on loan at Rangers and he has managed to impress for the Scottish outfit. Worrall has shown a lot of promise under the management of Gerrard and he could have been a good option for Karanka right now.
Getting him back in January would be unlikely without a recall clause. It will be interesting to see what happens once the transfer window opens.
Some of the fans criticised Karanka for his decision let the defender leave on loan.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Should be building around Worrall and not sending him on loan whilst keeping this lot around imo Worrall best CB Forest have and I’m backed up by his performances for Rangers in Europe. Fans moan but let’s not forget he had Mills next to him and lichaj & Fox as his fullbacks 😂🙈
— Jamie Chaplin (@ChaplinJamie) October 30, 2018
Recall Worrall, Hef looks like a Sunday league player. Janko clearly far superior to Lichaj, not. A lot of the recruitment in the summer looking extremely questionable. Well done Nigel.
— Ian B (@Wollaton1NFFC) October 30, 2018
Can we recall Worrall in January?
— Adam T (@AJBeaks) October 30, 2018
Worrall will be back – not overly fussed about Brereton & not setting Blackburn alight
— Ian 🔴⚪️ (@ismith1968) October 30, 2018
Do we have a recall on Worrall?! #NFFC
— Forest Jonny (@JonnyHeald6) October 30, 2018