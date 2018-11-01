Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Nottingham Forest fans urge the club to bring Joe Worrall back from loan

1 November, 2018 English Championship, Nottingham Forest, Transfer News & Rumours


Nottingham Forest crashed to a defeat against Burton in the Championship last night.

The away fans were left frustrated with their team’s defensive performance and it will be interesting to see whether Karanka decides to strengthen his defence in January.

The Forest fans are certainly hoping for an improved defence and some of them took to Twitter to urge the club to bring back Joe Worrall.

The young defender is currently on loan at Rangers and he has managed to impress for the Scottish outfit. Worrall has shown a lot of promise under the management of Gerrard and he could have been a good option for Karanka right now.

Getting him back in January would be unlikely without a recall clause. It will be interesting to see what happens once the transfer window opens.

Some of the fans criticised Karanka for his decision let the defender leave on loan.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

