Nottingham Forest fans react to Bakary Sako link

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (09/09; page 63), Nottingham Forest and West Brom are interested in signing Bakary Sako on a free transfer.
Last week TEAMtalk claimed that Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are keen to sign the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace attacking midfielder.
The 30-year-old left Palace at the end of last season, and he is currently without a club. The Mali international can also operate as a winger and would be a fine addition for Forest.
Forest have made a stuttering start to their new campaign. Aitor Karanka has signed a lot of players during the summer transfer window, but he is still on the lookout for more additions.
Summer signing Lewis Grabban is yet to open his account since his switch to the City Ground, and probably that is why Karanka is keen to add another attacking player to his ranks.
While Sako is a good player, Forest fans are divided in opinion about whether he would be a smart signing. His quality has never been in any doubt, but many fans argue Karanka should stick with what he has got, as the squad is already bloated.
I’d definitely take Sako at #nffc think he would single-handedly wreck championship defences. In reality can’t see him dropping down divisions considering his talent.
— Stubbsy🇵🇹 (@stubbsbear) September 9, 2018
Sako Would Be A Great Signing.Was Great At Wolves And Did Alright At Palace.#NFFC
— NFFC4EVER (@cookenffc) September 9, 2018
Great player proven at championship level
— Ryan Leavesley (@ryan_leavesley) September 9, 2018
This would be a great signing
— Dr Ironportfolio (@ironportfolio) September 9, 2018
But when does it stop? We have Lolley, Cash, Dias, Carvalho and Goncalves for those roles. Do we need another expensive addition to the wage bill, or to work with what we’ve got?
— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 9, 2018