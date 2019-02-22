Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Nottingham Forest eyeing bargain move for 28-goal hitman

22 February, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Nottingham Forest, Transfer News & Rumours


Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the Ayr United forward Lawrence Shankland at the end of this season.

The Championship side want to land the goal machine on a bargain this summer.

Shankland is out of contract at the end of this season and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer.

Ayr boss Ian McCall revealed earlier in the season that Shankland is likely to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

The likes of Oldham, Sunderland and Hull City are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old as well, as per the Scottish Sun.

It will be interesting to see if Forest can convince him to join them. Shankland won’t be short of suitors, especially on a free.

The highly rated forward has scored 28 goals in 24 games this season and he managed to bag 29 in 33 games last season.

Signing him on a free transfer would prove to be a masterstroke for Nottingham Forest. Shankland has all the tools to become a massive bargain for the Championship club. He could totally transform their attack next season.

The player will know that Forest is a step up from Ayr United and he might be tempted to make the switch as well.

