Goals on the cards as Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa go head-to-head in the Championship on Wednesday in a game that could have a big bearing on this season’s race to reach the play-offs.
Forest head into the game eighth in the table, just two points off the top six, while Villa are a further two points adrift in ninth.
The two sides fought out a high-scoring encounter earlier in the season and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to battle to a 2-2 draw at the City Ground.
“These two met in a midweek earlier in November and produced arguably the game of Championship season so far, drawing 5-5 at Villa Park,” he said.
“I don’t imagine we’ll see 10 goals again at the City Ground, but we will see two sides going all out for the victory to try and force their way towards the top six.
“I fancy another entertaining draw.”
Villa have held the upper hand over Forest in recent times, losing just one of their last 13 meetings in all competitions.
Forest’s last victory against Villa came back in 2017, when Ben Brereton’s last minute goal sealed a 2-1 success.