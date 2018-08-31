Not Hazard: Victor Moses names Barkley as Chelsea’s best player in training

Chelsea winger Victor Moses named Ross Barkley as Chelsea’s best player in training, saying to the Blues’ official website that the box-to-box midfielder has been ‘working his socks off’. Moses has been on the periphery this season but his teammate has finally returned to the fray and is taking the opportunity to impress with both hands.
When asked: Who has been the best player in training recently? Moses said: “Everyone has been good, everyone is working hard but I’d say Ross Barkley. He had a big injury, but he’s started the season really well and he’s working his socks off.”
Barkley, who has made 22 appearances for the England national team, joined Chelsea from Everton in January 2018 and has gone on to make only eight appearances in all competitions. That looks set to change this season, but his career resurrection has been a long time coming.
He’s struggled with injury problems since making the switch to Stamford Bridge but is working hard to get himself back into the first-team on a regular basis, forging a midfield partnership with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.
After making only two Premier League appearances last season, Barkley has featured three times in the English top-flight this campaign. The 24-year-old has been a key player under new manager Maurizio Sarri and could finally realise his potential and club and country level.
Stats from Transfermarkt.