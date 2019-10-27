Blog Competitions English Premier League Norwich City vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Norwich City vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

27 October, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Norwich City

Manchester United visit Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to complete what has been a productive week for the club.

United drew 1-1 with table-topping Liverpool last weekend, before recording a 1-0 victory at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday.

The head into the weekend in the bottom half of the table, but will be confident that they can pick up three points at Carrow Road.

Norwich have struggled for form in recent weeks and are currently in the relegation zone.

They recorded a superb victory over Manchester City during September, but haven’t won any of their subsequent four matches.

United have looked in better form over the past week and should win on Sunday.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Benkovic should leave Leicester in January, Rodgers’ treatment to blame
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).