Norwich City vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City visit Norwich City on Saturday aiming to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
City head into the game just two points behind the Reds having won three and drawn one of their four outings to date.
Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury rules him out of the game, but John Stones should recover from a thigh problem to replace him in defence.
Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan are expected to be available for selection, but Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane remain on the sidelines.
Timm Kose, Tom Trybull and Onel Hernandez are all ruled out for the home side, while Christoph Zimmerman is still struggling with an ankle injury.
However, Grant Hanley and Max Aarons should both be available for selection.
City drew 0-0 on their last visit to Carrow Road in 2016, but they are fancied to win comfortably this weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Norwich: Krul, Byram, Zimmerman, Godfrey, Lewis, Trybull, Leitner, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.