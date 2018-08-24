Former Leeds United midfielder backs Bielsa’s boys to keep rolling

Leeds United visit Norwich City on Saturday hoping to retain their place at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Swansea City on Tuesday, while Norwich won 2-0 at home to Preston North End the following evening.
Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has tipped the Yorkshire club to pick up three points this weekend courtesy of a 2-0 success (12/1 with Sky Bet).
“Norwich got an important victory in midweek to relieve some of the early pressure on Daniel Farke, who needs to start showing quickly that they have improved from a very disappointing campaign last season,” he told Sky Sports.
“Leeds failed to win for the first time this season on Tuesday, but they showed great resolve in pegging Swansea back twice and Bielsa would have been pleased with the point. They will be too good for Norwich.”
Leeds lost 2-1 at Norwich back in April but they are look a decent bet to gain their revenge this weekend.
Norwich are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Leeds available at 13/8 and the draw on offer at 5/2.