Norwich City vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea head to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday eager to record their first victory of the new season.
The Blues were thumped 4-0 at Manchester United on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City last Sunday.
Antonio Rudiger is not yet ready to return to action for Chelsea, while Tammy Abraham has been preferred to Olivier Giroud up front.
Newly-promoted Norwich lost 4-1 at Liverpool in their first match, but bounced back with an impressive 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United.
The two sides last met in the top flight back in 2015/16, with Chelsea completing the double over the Canaries.
Norwich haven’t beaten Chelsea since a 3-0 success in the Premier League in 1994.
However, Chelsea have been disappointing so far this season and the home side look capable of picking up at least a point this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's your City XI and subs for the early kick-off against Chelsea ⬇️ #ncfc
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2019
Team news is in! 📝
What do you think?#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/6BYNDZ1G3b
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2019