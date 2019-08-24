Blog Competitions English Premier League Norwich City vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

24 August, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Norwich City

Chelsea head to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday eager to record their first victory of the new season.

The Blues were thumped 4-0 at Manchester United on the opening weekend and followed up with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City last Sunday.

Antonio Rudiger is not yet ready to return to action for Chelsea, while Tammy Abraham has been preferred to Olivier Giroud up front.

Newly-promoted Norwich lost 4-1 at Liverpool in their first match, but bounced back with an impressive 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United.

The two sides last met in the top flight back in 2015/16, with Chelsea completing the double over the Canaries.

Norwich haven’t beaten Chelsea since a 3-0 success in the Premier League in 1994.

However, Chelsea have been disappointing so far this season and the home side look capable of picking up at least a point this weekend.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

