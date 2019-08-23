Norwich City vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday still searching for their first competitive victory under manager Frank Lampard.
The Blues have picked up just one point from their opening two games and questions are already being asked about Lampard’s tactics.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James remain out of action for Chelsea, but Antonio Rudiger is expected to return to the starting line-up.
Norwich head into the game full of confidence after recording a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in their most recent game.
Onel Hernandez is out for the home side, but manager Daniel Farke has no other injury concerns.
Chelsea haven’t been beaten by Norwich for 25 years and completed the double over the Canaries when they last met in the top flight in 2015/16.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis, Trybull, Leitner, Cantwell, Stiepermann, Buendia, Pukki.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic.