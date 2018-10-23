Aston Villa aiming to continue upturn in fortunes at Norwich City

Aston Villa visit Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday aiming to give new manager Dean Smith his second victory in charge of the club.
Villa defeated Swansea City 1-0 on Saturday to move up to 13th in the table, just three points behind the play-off places.
Norwich head into the game sixth in the standings following their 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Villa could find things difficult at Carrow Road and has backed Norwich to record a 2-1 success (17/2 with Sky Bet).
“Norwich got back to winning ways at the weekend with a late victory at Nottingham Forest, although I’m not too sure many people would have backed Timm Klose to score twice in that game,” he said.
“Dean Smith, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start with Aston Villa as they narrowly defeated Swansea. This is a tough trip for them, though, and I feel like Norwich will take the three points.”
Villa have lost just three of their last 11 meetings with Norwich in all competitions, although they were beaten 3-1 on their last visit to Carrow Road back in April.
Norwich are priced at 5/4 to win the game, with Villa available at 9/4 and the draw on offer at 23/10.