Norwich City and Rangers enter race to sign Gary Cahill

Norwich City and Rangers could offer stiff competition to Bournemouth in the race to sign free-agent Gary Cahill, The Sun reports.

Cahill recently confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace, and it appears that there is plenty of interest in landing his signature.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is keen on luring him back to the Championship, but Norwich and Rangers could dent their pursuit.

The Canaries are said to be best placed to sign him as they can offer him a better financial package compared to the Cherries and Rangers.

Rangers would offer Cahill a fresh challenge in a new league, but they can’t offer a big salary after failing to make the Champions League proper.

Cahill is no longer in the prime of his career, but he had a good couple of seasons with Palace, registering 47 appearances across all competitions.

At 35, he may be eyeing two more seasons at least before calling time on his playing career. He could be tempted to stay in the English top-flight.

Norwich have made plenty of signings this summer, but they have not made any effort to bolster the backline with new recruits during the window.

They had a tough beginning against Liverpool with a disappointing 3-0 loss and may look to add an experienced head to improve their defensive displays.

Cahill, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2011/12, would be a quality upgrade. He may have to take a pay cut on his previous £65,000-per-week salary.

Ben Gibson is the Canaries’ highest earner at £40,000-per-week.

