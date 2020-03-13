Noel Whelan wants Leeds United permanent transfer for Ben White

Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Leeds United should sign Ben White on a permanent contract from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.
The former Leeds striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, has been impressed with how the 22-year-old central defender has done for the Championship club.
Whelan told Football Insider about White: “Oh God, I’d love to get him signed on a permanent. He’d be my first signing if we do go up to the Premier League.
“Such a real talent – he will end up playing for England at some point, there’s no doubt about that.
“He will cost a lot of money, but he would be worth it, that’s for sure. He’s got every kind of attribute you want from a centre-half in the modern game.
“The only problem is that there are a lot of other clubs who want him, and a lot of other clubs who could be playing in Europe, which could be a key decision for him.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, White – who has also been deployed in central midfield – has provided two assists in 37 Championship matches for the Whites so far this season.
The younsgter has played in two EFL Cup games and one FA Cup match for the West Yorkshire outfit as well, according to WhoScored.
Permanent Leeds United transfer
White, who has also operated as a central midfielder on occasions this season, has been superb for Leeds.
If the Whites do clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then they should make a move for the youngster.
Of course, Brighton themselves may not want to sell White and may want to make use of him in the top flight of English football – if they do not get relegated – but Leeds should at least make an approach.
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.