Noel Whelan urges Rangers to sign Ryan Kent

Noel Whelan has urged Rangers to sign Ryan Kent on a permanent deal this summer.
The on-loan Liverpool winger has made quite the impression in Scottish football and it will be interesting to see if Gerrard can keep him at the club for the long haul.
The popular pundit claimed that Kent could be worth twice as much in the next few years and Rangers must sign him if they want to challenge for the title.
Kent was excellent during the weekend’s Old Firm Derby and his performance has clearly impressed Whelan.
“Get him in, he is a fantastic player,” Whelan said. “He was the best player on the pitch on Sunday – he stood out with his willingness, desire, pace, skill and directness. He’s got good feet and is the kind of player you can build your attack around.
“£7million is not a lot of money if you’ve got ambitions to win the league. You need to buy top players, and Ryan Kent is certainly one of those. In three years he will be worth £12million to £15million, at least.”
The deal shouldn’t be hard to complete if Rangers are willing to pay the asking price.
Kent is unwanted at Liverpool and the Reds will welcome the chance to get rid of him permanently.
The player has adapted well to Scottish football and therefore he might be keen on a permanent move as well.
It all depends on the Ibrox outfit now whether they are willing to splash the case.