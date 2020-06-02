Noel Whelan urges Leeds to sign Liverpool’s Harry Wilson

Former Leeds player Noel Whelan thinks Liverpool’s Harry Wilson would be a quality signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds have tried to sign the player twice in the past and Bielsa is thought to be an admirer.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites make a move for Wilson this summer as well.

The 23-year-old has had a fruitful loan spell at Bournemouth so far and he would certainly improve Leeds going forward.

Wilson would add goals and assists to the side. Apart from that, his set pieces are very impressive as well and it would add a new dimension to Leeds’ play.

Whelan believes that the Liverpool player would be an exciting signing for Leeds and the Whites need a creative player like him.

He said to Football Insider: “It could be third time lucky. He has gone to Bournemouth and Derby previously (instead of Leeds).

“He is a player that is admired by Marcelo Bielsa and a player that fits the bill when you look at style of play – an attacking midfielder that has technical ability on the ball.

“He has a little taste of Premier League football so if he is available I think Leeds will be interested.

“He seems like a very, very exciting player and a good addition. Coming from Liverpool, he has great pedigree and he has proven his worth at Derby. There is a player there.”

The 23-year-old is not a key member of Klopp’s first team and he is likely to be loaned out again next season unless a permanent solution can be found.

Leeds should look to make the most of this opportunity and sign the player permanently.

Wilson was valued at around £25million last summer but Football Insider are claiming that the Reds could accept half of that this summer because of the financial crisis.

It will be interesting to see where Wilson ends up. He needs to sort out his long term future this summer so that he can concentrate on his football.