Noel Whelan urges Everton to sign Sidibe permanently

Noel Whelan has urged Everton to sign Sidibe on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
The defender is currently on loan at the club and the Toffees have the option to make it a permanent deal for a fee of around £12m.
The 27-year-old Frenchman has done well so far in the Premier League and Whelan believes that he can be a useful player for Ancelotti next season.
The pundit claims that Sidibe has shown that he is capable of succeeding in the Premier League and he has the right attitude.
He said to Football Insider: “I have been really impressed with what he has done since coming in there. He is competitive, strong, quick – everything that you want to see. Most importantly, he has proven he can handle it in the Premier League.
“Everton are another club that will be pushing and looking to break into that top four next season. They have the manager, they need a few more players but they will be very, very competitive next season.
“I am looking forward to seeing what they do in the window. Sidibe would be a smart signing for £12million, it is not going to break the bank. It is not a risk because he has shown he can handle it and he has the right attitude.”
It will be interesting to see if Everton sign the player permanently this summer.
They certainly have the means to pull off the transfer and Sidibe has earned the move as well.
Everton will need a right-back next season and Sidibe is already settled into the side. Bringing in a new player will mean that the new signing will need time to adapt to English football and Everton’s style of play.
Sidibe, on the other hand, could make an immediate impact.
For the price mentioned, this should be a no brainer and Ancelotti should look to get the deal done soon.