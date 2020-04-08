Noel Whelan urges Everton to sign James Rodriguez

Popular pundit Noel Whelan has urged Everton to sign James Rodriguez this summer.
The Colombian has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and he needs to leave the club in order to resurrect his career.
A move to Everton would allow him to play regular first team football and regain his sharpness. Also, he will be working with a world class manager who will help him improve.
Rodriguez has worked with Ancelotti before and the Italian manager will know how to get the best out of the 28-year-old.
Whelan believes that Ancelotti is the right man to get James Rodriguez back to his best.
He said to Football Insider: Every manager will believe they can get the best out of him. If anyone can – Ancelotti can.
“You are not going to turn that down and the chance to work for him and you are not going to turn down the Premier League at a great club like Everton. If it does materialise it might be the perfect fit for both. He has an immense amount of talent and I would love to see it happen.
“Yes, it has never worked out but maybe a permanent deal at a club like Everton could be great. They could be very exciting to watch with the flare they already have there.
“He is a player that I am sure many teams will take a chance on. Ancelotti might take that leap of faith and bring in a diamond in the rough.”
It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti manages to convince the player to join Everton. The Toffees have the finances to pull off the transfer and Real Madrid seem eager to sell the player.
It will depend on what the player wants. He might be keen on joining a bigger club but there is no doubt that Everton have an ambitious project and they are on the up.
Also, the chance to work with someone who trusted him at Real Madrid could be tempting.
Rodriguez would improve the Toffees a lot if he manages to regain his form. He will add flair, creativity and set-piece prowess to the side.