Noel Whelan tips Pontus Jansson to quit Leeds United

Former Leeds United player turned popular pundit Noel Whelan has tipped Pontus Jansson to leave the club in the summer transfer window.
Leeds came agonisingly close to securing automatic promotion, but in the end they will be playing the next season in the Championship after they were beaten in the playoffs by Derby County.
As a result, Leeds could lose some of their key players in the summer, and Whelan believes that Jansson could leave the club.
The Sweden international enjoyed a fantastic campaign for Leeds and chances are high that he will be targeted by a host of Premier League clubs in the summer.
Whelan believes that Jansson is not Premier League quality and the 28-year-old could struggle to thrive at the elite level.
Jansson joined Leeds from Torino initially on loan in the summer of 2016 before securing a permanent transfer for £3million a year later. However, it seems, he could be heading out of Elland Road in the summer.
He adds that Whelan would cost in the region of £10m, and suggested that Norwich City and Sheffield United are in the running to land him.
“I think Jansson will leave and possibly for around the £10million mark,” he told Football Insider. “I’m sure some Premier League clubs might take a chance on him, some of the lowers ones or the teams that have just gone up (Norwich and Sheffield United).
“Personally, I don’t think he is Premier League quality. Yes, he plays for Sweden. But too many Premier League forwards will pick at his weaknesses.
“He will struggle in the Premier League. I’m sure he will get an opportunity to move and I definitely think he will be leaving the club.”