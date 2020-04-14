Noel Whelan thinks McGinn would be a superb signing for Newcastle

John McGinn has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently.
Noel Whelan believes that he would be a superb signing for the Magpies.
McGinn has been a key player for Aston Villa when fit and he would certainly improve Newcastle’s midfield a lot.
Steve Bruce was the one who brought him to Villa and the current Newcastle boss knows all about the midfielder.
His interest in McGinn is hardly surprising. The 25-year-old is a complete player with a big future ahead of him.
McGinn has settled into the Premier League already and he could make an immediate impact next season.
The BBC pundit believes that a transfer would largely depend on whether Aston Villa go down this season.
He said to Football Insider: “Absolutely. John McGinn is a fantastic player and he has really shone during his time at Aston Villa.
“He is so integral to their team and how they play and he has everything you would want from a midfielder: tenacity, skills, scores, assists.
“I think he would be a fantastic signing for Steve Bruce. It is his kind of player and a Newcastle kind of player as well. He would do very well there.
“It all depends on Aston Villa’s survival as to whether they would let him go or not. If they are in the Premier League – no. They will have a lot of interest in a lot of their players given where they are right now.”
Dean Smith’s men are in the relegation zone and if they go down, they will struggle to keep players like McGinn at the club.
The midfielder is too good for the Championship and he will want to play in the Premier League next season.
Newcastle could offer him the escape route.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can secure the signing in the summer. It won’t be a cheap transfer and Ashley will have to back his manager in the market.