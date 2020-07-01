Noel Whelan thinks Leeds won’t sign Jean-Kevin Augustin permanently

Former Leeds ace Noel Whelan thinks Jean-Kevin Augustin will not play for Leeds United anymore.

The 23-year-old was on loan at the club since January and his loan deal expired yesterday. Leeds have decided against a renewal and the player will not be involved in their remaining games.





The Championship outfit apparently have an obligation to sign the player if they get promoted. However, Whelan thinks such a deal is highly unlikely.

He claims that Augustin has not proven himself at the club and spending the reported £17m on him would be the worst signing in the world.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “I would be amazed if we saw Augustin in a Leeds shirt again. This one is done.

“He has not taken his opportunity to shine at Leeds. He has not taken his opportunity to show that he is worth £17million.

“It would be the worst signing in the world if we paid £17million for that player right now. Someone else may take a chance on that player but it cannot be Leeds.

“He is a player that is not fit, hampered with confidence issues, weight – you cannot justify paying £17million for him. We are not taking up the option on signing him permanently so I do not expect to see him again.

“That £17million can be better spent buying a striker that is up to speed, somebody that will actually make a contribution.”

When Augustin arrived from RB Leipzig, there were expectations surrounding him. But injures have prevented him from making a considerable impact at the club.

The striker has played just 48 minutes of football at Leeds.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to splash out on him in the summer. However, there is no doubt that it would be a massive gamble and Leeds are better off investing in someone else.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to improve his goalscoring options if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League but he needs to sign a player who will be fit and available.