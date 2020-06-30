Noel Whelan thinks Jack Harrison will be a great signing for Leeds

Leeds United are all set to sign Jack Harrison permanently at the end of this season.

Former player Noel Whelan thinks it would be a great signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





Harrison has been in good form for Leeds this season and he could be a key part of Leeds’ squad next year as well. Bielsa needs all the quality he can get to survive in the Premier League.

Having someone like Harrison will certainly improve Leeds.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “He is doing so well for Leeds United. £8million is a great price. A bargain price! It is like going to the pound shop. Leeds are getting a great deal.

“A player of that ability who is of a fantastic age who is only going to learn and get better – an absolute steal. It really is for £8million. His best football is still to come. This could be a great signing for the club.”

Leeds have an option to sign the player from Manchester City for a set fee of £8million and they are now prepared to exercise that option.

Harrison is well settled at Leeds right now and the player is likely to be keen on the move as well. A permanent transfer to Leeds would allow him to focus completely on his football without worrying about his long term future.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has six goals and eight assists to his name in the Championship so far. He will be hoping to add to his tally in the remaining games and guide the Whites to the Premier League next season.

Leeds are well placed to win the Championship this season.