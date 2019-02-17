Noel Whelan states Leeds could return for Dan James in summer

Swansea winger Dan James was linked with a move to Leeds United in January.
However, the deal collapsed and James has stayed with Swansea.
Former English footballer Noel Whelan believes that the Whites remain interested in the player and they could kick-start negotiations once again in the summer.
During the West Yorkshire Sports Daily, the BBC pundit said: “Apparently. I think the interest is still there and that [negotiations] could start again after this season.”
James will be keen on joining a club like Leeds United and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
The 21-year-old has been in red hot form this season and signing him in January would have been tremendous for Leeds.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men are firmly in the title race right now and a player like James could have made a huge difference.
The rapid winger has the talent to cut it in the Premier League and it will be exciting to see him in the top division if his move to Leeds goes through in the summer.
Bielsa could be the ideal coach for him and the Argentine could help James fulfil his tremendous potential at Elland Road.