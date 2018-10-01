Noel Whelan showers praise on Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez

Leeds United dropped to second in the Championship table after earning a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last weekend.
According to former Leeds player and club hero Noel Whelan, the Whites are missing wing-wizard Pablo Hernandez.
The 33-year-old has missed the last five Championship games for Leeds with a hamstring injury, and the Spaniard has been sorely missed.
Leeds United have won just once during his absence – a 3-0 win over Preston – and it clearly shows how important he is to the side.
Hernandez has scored three goals and two assists in five league games this season, and his creativity and guile from the flanks have been missed in recent games.
Whelan says that Leeds are badly missing their playmaker. He has hailed him as a Premier League quality and rightly so.
The football pundit also adds that Hernandez is head and shoulders above other players at Leeds, and that is why it frustrates the winger at times that other players cannot match his same wave-length.
“Hernandez is Premier League quality. He can change games,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.
“The only frustration for him at times is that a lot of people are a step behind him. They are not on the same wave-length because he thinks so quickly and he wants the players to be up with him the way he thinks. That’s why he’s played in the Premier League.”
Leeds have done well so far, but they are winless in their last two games. The Whites will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday.