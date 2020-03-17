Noel Whelan says Willian would be good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Chelsea winger Wilian would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.
The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.
Football Insider has claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen on securing the services of the 31-year-old – who can also operate as an attacking midfielder – on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.
Former Leeds striker Whelan, who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds, believes that Willian would be a very good signing for Spurs.
Whelan told Football Insider: “It was Mourinho that signed him. He is one player that when you watch him for Chelsea – can still do it. I can see what Frank wants to do, use him until the end of the season because he has been there for such a long time and is very professional. You can see the quality he still possesses.
“If you are not looking at him in the Premier League there is a real issue there, you must have some brilliant players like Willian – he is dangerous, scores goals and will make a difference.
“He would fit straight in at Tottenham and Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would benefit from having him in the side. On a free – win-win.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.
The Brazilian has also made six starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s side so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.
Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?
Willian will be a free agent in the summer of 2020, and he would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham.
Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho worked with the winger at Chelsea, and the player would hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.