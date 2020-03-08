Noel Whelan says Odsonne Edouard is worth £40m

Popular pundit and the former Aberdeen star Noel Whelan has claimed that Odsonne Edouard is worth £40m.
The striker has been linked with a move away from Celtic in the recent months and if he leaves the club in summer, Whelan wants Celtic to charge a premium for his services.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I’d say between £35-40million in this going market. I think that’s absolutely fine, how old is he, 22? You’re getting a bargain, he’s going to be with you for four years, you’re going to get the best out of him. A price of £30million? I’d take that all day long.”
Edouard has been in fantastic form this season and he has shown his quality in the Europa League as well.
It is evident that he is ready for a step up. A move to the Premier League or any other top European league could be ideal for his career right now.
Edouard has proven himself in the Scottish League and he needs tougher challenges to grow as a player.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Celtic will find it difficult to hold on to him if he keeps performing at this level.
The Frenchman has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.
The 22-year-old was signed for a club-record fee of £9million in the summer of 2018 and Celtic will be looking to make a huge profit on him if they are forced to sell.