Noel Whelan reacts to Newcastle’s move for Trezeguet

Aston Villa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet has been linked with a move to Newcastle and Noel Whelan believes that it could be a big risk.
Whelan said to Football Insider: “It’s a strange one. Trezeguet, we’ve seen flashes of brilliance, we’ve seen a lot of inconsistency, but we can also see that there’s a player there who can be very dangerous.
“He’s got pace, he’s got strength, he’s got trickery, he’s scored a couple. Will it work for Steve Bruce? I’m not sure.
“It’s a big risk on both parts really because we’ve not seen enough quality from him. Whether Aston Villa feel that they don’t need him because there’s not enough there for them to want to keep this player, who knows?
“Watch this space. Everyone needs pace and trickery out wide, so maybe it could work for Bruce, and for Trezeguet too.”
Steve Bruce needs to improve his attacking options in the summer but Trezeguet is yet to prove himself in English football.
It will be interesting to see how he performs for Newcastle if the transfer goes through.
The 25-year-old Aston Villa summer signing would add pace and flair to the side but he is lacking in confidence right now.
If he can regain the form he was in, before moving to Villa, it could work out for Steve Bruce and Newcastle. However, that is uncertain right now.
Furthermore, Villa would have to agree to the sale as well.
It remains to be seen what happens in the coming weeks. Trezeguet hasn’t lived up to the expectations so far and Dean Smith could look to cut the losses and invest in a new winger.
Trezeguet has the talent to succeed in the Premier League but he needs to adapt to English football soon. He is unlikely to get too many chances.
The Egyptian has had several chances to prove his worth this season and he has been underwhelming.