Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds’ win over Reading

Former Leeds United ace Noel Whelan has reacted to the win over Reading last night.
Whelan said that Marcelo Bielsa’s side were so dominant that they could have ended up with six goals on the night.
Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds (via HITC), Whelan said: “It was a very dominant performance in the first half. We squandered opportunities in the second which probably could have taken it to six.”
Leeds picked up a comfortable 3-0 win and they will be confident heading into Saturday’s crunch game against Sheffield United now.
Bielsa’s men are in a great position right now and a win on Saturday could send them one step closer to the title.
It will be interesting to see if the players can step up for a game of that magnitude.
The Whites are playing some tremendous football under Bielsa this season and if they play to their potential, Sheffield United will struggle to stop them.
The fans will be delighted to hear Whelan’s assessment of the game and they will be looking forward to many more performances like last night now.
Bielsa has completely transformed the club in terms of style, results and the belief around the place as well.