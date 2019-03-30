Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win vs Millwall on Twitter

Pablo Hernandez scored twice as Leeds United earned a thrilling victory in the Championship clash on Saturday.
The Whites moved back to second in the table – Championship’s automatic promotion places – after earning a pulsating 3-2 win against Millwall at Elland Road.
Former Leeds player turned football pundit Noel Whelan has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He wrote:
What a mad crazy game but great day and win , great atmosphere as always enjoy the weekend @LUFC fans 🍻🍻
— Noel David Whelan (@NoelDavidWhelan) March 30, 2019
Ben Thompson scored the opening goal on 10 minutes a Ben Marshall penalty twice put Millwall ahead. However, they were pegged back by a goal from Hernandez and a fine header from Luke Ayling.
Hernandez scored again with seven minutes left ensuring Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty miss did not prove costly.
The Spaniard has taken his goal tally to 12 this season for the Whites.
With Sheffield United losing at home to Bristol City, Marcelo Bielsa’s side leapfrogged the Blades into second with a two-point lead.