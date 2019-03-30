Blog Competitions English Championship Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win vs Millwall on Twitter

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win vs Millwall on Twitter

30 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


Pablo Hernandez scored twice as Leeds United earned a thrilling victory in the Championship clash on Saturday.

The Whites moved back to second in the table – Championship’s automatic promotion places – after earning a pulsating 3-2 win against Millwall at Elland Road.

Former Leeds player turned football pundit Noel Whelan has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He wrote:

Ben Thompson scored the opening goal on 10 minutes a Ben Marshall penalty twice put Millwall ahead. However, they were pegged back by a goal from Hernandez and a fine header from Luke Ayling.

Hernandez scored again with seven minutes left ensuring Patrick Bamford’s first-half penalty miss did not prove costly.

The Spaniard has taken his goal tally to 12 this season for the Whites.

With Sheffield United losing at home to Bristol City, Marcelo Bielsa’s side leapfrogged the Blades into second with a two-point lead.

Kevin Kilbane reacts to Everton win vs West Ham on Twitter
Gareth Southgate to watch Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham against Blackburn Rovers

About The Author

johnblake