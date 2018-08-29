Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds’ defeat against Preston

Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Preston last night.
Marcelo Bielsa’s second string side failed to contain a 10-man Preston at Elland Road.
Former striker Noel Whelan has shared his thoughts on the game. The BBC pundit revealed that Leeds were sloppy from the start and they struggled to deal with the physical side of Preston’s game.
He said to BBC Radio (via HITC): “I don’t think there was any real spark there this evening. Started the game off slow and sloppy, we never made their keeper work. I do feel we got muscled out of it a little bit, against the first physical side we come up against.”
It will be interesting to see how the Whites react after this defeat.
They were unbeaten heading into this game and the fans will demand an instant reaction now.
Although, winning the Championship is the ultimate goal for Bielsa and Leeds United, crashing out of the cup at this stage is unacceptable.
Leeds United have played some wonderful football this season and they will need to put this defeat behind them and move on as quickly as possible.
The likes of Roofe, Saiz, Klich and Ayling were all on the bench for the cup game and their return will make Leeds a lot stronger in the next game.