Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds’ defeat against Hull City

Leeds United crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hull City in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Jarrod Bowen ensured the three points for the Tigers. Bowen scored in either half for the visitors.
The Whites will be very disappointed with their showing against Hull City and it will be interesting to see how they respond in their next game.
The Leeds fans will be expecting a big reaction from the players now.
The defeat leaves Leeds at the top of the table. Challengers Norwich and West Brom dropped points as well and Bielsa will be relieved with that.
Former Leeds United player and pundit Noel Whelan has now reacted to the result.
The 43-year-old said to BBC that home form is important for teams hoping to win the title and this was a missed opportunity for Leeds United.
However, he also maintained that this result was just a blip and Leeds are likely to recover.
“It’s definitely a blip. No doubt about that,” he told BBC Radio Leeds (via HITC). “I think it’s a missed opportunity to get three points at home because we know how important home form is in any kind of campaign. But look, these results can happen in the Championship. We know there’s fine lines, with wins and losses and draws but I thought Hull today, were defensively, exceptional. We needed that little bit of luck and we didn’t have it today.”