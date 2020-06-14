Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds ace Jean-Kevin Augustin’s injury

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin recently picked up a hamstring injury.

The on-loan striker is now doubtful for the remaining Championship games.





When Augustin joined Leeds, he was expected to lead the club’s charge for promotion. However, he has had just 48 minutes of action since the move.

The striker has had recurring injury problems and Noel Whelan believes that there is more to the striker’s problems than meets the eye.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds agree to sign the forward on a permanent deal this summer. Augustin is a talented player but his fitness issues will surely worry the club hierarchy.

It remains to be seen whether Bielsa is ready to take another chance on the player.

Former Leeds ace Noel Whelan claims that the January signing has not worked out for Bielsa. The former Leeds ace’ claims certainly make sense.

He said to Football Insider: “Well there might be more something more underlying that’s a problem, it seems to be that hamstring that’s a problem.

“Whether it’s not properly healed up, whether he’s got a weakness in that area, only specialists can tell us that but what I do know is that it’s not a good sign.

“He’s had a lot of time now to get himself fit, get himself into peak fitness, lose the weight, do the cardio that you need to get yourself into a certain type of fitness and weight – I keep talking about that fighting weight, that’s massively important for an athlete.

“It just seems to me it’s one step forward, two steps back for this player and for Leeds United. It’s proving that it’s not been the best signing we needed in the January window.”

Augustin was expected to make an immediate and considerable impact. He has done neither.

He would have hoped to help Leeds win the Championship by playing in the remaining games but his recent injury has taken that opportunity away from him.

It will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old bounces back from this.