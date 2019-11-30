Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United target Rhian Brewster

Popular football pundit Noel Whelan has showered praise on Liverpool’s highly-rated young talent Rhian Brewster who is apparently attracting interest from Leeds United.
According to reports from The Birmingham Mail, the 19-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs including Premier League duo Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. Championship clubs Leeds and Swansea City are also interested in signing him.
Brewster is a highly talented young player and was on the bench during Liverpool’s 4-1 win against Genk in the Champions League Group stage.
With the Reds choc-a-bloc with world-class players in almost every position, the exciting teenager will have to wait for his chances. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp rates him highly and it’s a positive sign that he was included in the senior squad.
Whelan said to Football Insider that he has heard about Leeds’ interest in the player. He believes the Liverpool youngster will be an ‘exciting signing’ for the Yorkshire club.
The former Leeds player said: “The whisper I’m hearing is that Brewster is a Leeds target. That would be a really exciting signing.”
It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will let him go permanently. However, a loan deal away from Anfield would be ideal for him.
Brewster would be a good signing for Leeds. He would add depth and quality to the side, but doubts remain whether he would get enough opportunities at Elland Road.