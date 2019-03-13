Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United produced an emphatic performance to win 3-0 against Reading on Tuesday night.
With that victory, the Whites went back to the top of the Championship, although Norwich City have a game in hand.
Noel Whelan showered heaps of praise on Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the match in BBC Radio Leeds’ post-match coverage. He said the midfielder is getting better and better when asked to pick the best player from the game.
Mateusz Klich opened the scoring while Pablo Hernandez scored twice in the first half to take the game away from Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
Patrick Bamford could have added another to his goal tally had he been more clinical. It was overall a fantastic performance from the team, but Whelan felt Phillips was head and shoulders above the rest.
There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is enjoying his best season at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa. He has been outstanding this season for the Whites, and has taken his game to a whole new level under the guidance of the Argentine.
“I think you’ve got to say Kalvin Phillips once again,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “He had a job on Swift. You could straight away that he was man-marking him throughout the game. He’s their number 10, he’s the playmaker, he’s the one that makes things happen and he didn’t allow him a kick. He dominated him. He bossed him. He bullied him.
“He just keeps getting better and better Kalvin Phillips, doesn’t matter what job you give him to do, he’ll go out there with honesty and quality as well, range of passing. He does put his body through the mill. He is physical, he loves a challenge and he never leaves anything in the changing room.”