Noel Whelan raves about Leeds defender Ben White

Former Leeds United player turned popular football pundit Noel Whelan is very impressed with the performances of new signing Ben White so far.
White joined Leeds United on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window and has made a strong impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side already.
Whelan is impressed with the displays produced by White so far and has suggested to BBC Radio Leeds that he hopes that the young defender stays at Leeds United in the long term.
Leeds sold Pontus Jansson to Brentford this summer, and Bielsa quickly replaced the Swedish international with White.
The 21-year-old defender looks calm and composed on the ball and has already established himself as a key player for the side. His decision making is impressive and he has shown maturity beyond years.
Furthermore, he is a very good passer of the ball as well, and times his tackles perfectly.
Whelan feels that White is going to be a “top-class defender”, and hopes that he stays at Elland Road beyond the end of the season.
Whelan said about White on BBC Radio Leeds: “I hope he stays with us because at the minute from what I have seen he is going to be a real, real top-class defender.”
Leeds United have made an impressive start to the season, winning four of their opening five Championship games.
If White keeps performing like this till the end of the season, it could become tough for Leeds to keep hold of him even if they secure promotion to the Premier League.