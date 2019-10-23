Noel Whelan questions Bielsa’s selection after Leeds draw

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has reacted to the Whites’ draw against Preston.
The popular pundit claimed that Leeds cannot keep wasting their goalscoring chances and they should have won the game.
He also criticised Bielsa’s late substitutions. The Leeds manager brought on Nketiah late in the game and the young striker helped rescue a point for the Whites.
He said to BBC Radio Leeds: “He should’ve made the substitutions a lot sooner. No disrespect to Preston – I know they’ve got a great home record – but I look back on the chances once again and we’re just squandering them again. We can’t do that week in, week out.”
Bamford started the game for Leeds but he failed to get on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, Nketiah continues to impress with his cameos and it will be interesting to see if he gets his start in the coming weeks.
The fans are certainly urging Bielsa to give the youngster his chance.
Leeds United need to win these games if they want to win the Championship this season.
They came close to securing promotion last year and they won’t want to end the season empty handed once again.
Bielsa will have to find a way to use Bamford and Nketiah together if he cannot let the on-loan striker lead the line by himself.
Leeds are in desperate need of goals right now.