Noel Whelan predicts England call-up for Kalvin Phillips

Former England footballer Noel Whelan has tipped Kalvin Phillips to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans in future.
The youngster has been in fine form for Leeds United and Whelan believes that if the defender continues to play at this level, an England call up is very much on the cards.
He said in the West Yorkshire Sports Daily: “Kalvin Phillips for me just keeps getting better and better and better. I just love him. I said after the [Swansea] game that if he carried on like this he could play at international level and I believe if he keeps this progression going Gareth Southgate will come calling for him. What an amazing turnaround.”
Leeds fans will be certainly excited to hear these comments about Phillips.
The 23-year-old is a midfielder but he has done a job for Bielsa in defence whenever he has been called upon. His versatility and professionalism has turned him into an asset for the Whites this season.
Phillips has been very impressive at club level this year and if he manages to replicate this form next year, he will surely be noticed by the international setup.
Leeds have a great chance of playing in the Premier League next season and that will give the youngster more exposure.
It will be interesting to see if he can earn a place in the national setup in the near future.
As for now, he will be concentrating on getting his club to the Premier League this summer.