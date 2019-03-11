Noel Whelan lavishes praise on Leeds’ Kiko Casilla

Former Leeds United man has lavished praise on the Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla after his impressive start to life in England.
The former Real Madrid ace joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in January and he has been a very good player for the Argentine so far. He has been a massive upgrade on the likes of Peacock-Farrell this season.
Whelan believes that Casilla has been a top quality signing for the Whites and he has every attribute one can ask for in a keeper.
“I think he will be realising [now] what club he’s come to as well and what players he has in front of him”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Ashton Gate.
“Clean sheets also come down to the outfield players doing their job as well and protecting the goalkeeper, just as the goalkeeper needs to do his job when it comes to set pieces and dominating that 18-yard box. So I think everyone is benefiting from a real experienced goalkeeper, someone that’s got no fear.
“He seems to have pretty much every attribute that you would like from a goalkeeper – and he’s pretty too!”
The experienced keeper will be delighted with the praise from a former Leeds player like Whelan. He will be looking to build on his impressive start at Leeds and help them finish the season strongly now.
Leeds are in a great position to win the Championship title this season and players like Casilla will be key to their ambitions.
The Spaniard will be determined to play Premier League football with Leeds United next season and at this stage, that seems very likely.