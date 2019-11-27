Noel Whelan lavishes praise on Leeds duo after Reading win

Leeds picked up a vital 1-0 win away to Reading last night.
Jack Harrison’s late winner helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side climb to the top of the table.
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has heaped praise on Alioski and Costa after the game. Both players changed the game after coming on as substitutes.
Speaking to BBC Radio, he said: “I’ve got to compliment Bielsa on his substitutions tonight. They’ve all been very, very positive and he’s been trying to win the game. He brings on Costa who’s been fantastic this evening. Then he brings on Alioski who’s been fantastic when he came on. They’ve added a new dimension to the game.”
The Leeds duo will be delighted to hear these comments and they will look to work harder and impress further.
Credit should be given to Marcelo Bielsa as well for his decisive changes. The two players made a big difference for the Whites and Leeds might not have won the game without their contributions.
Leeds will be hoping to win the Championship this season and so far things have gone their way. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this kind of form during the second half of the season as well.
Bielsa’s side came close to securing promotion last year and they will be hoping to go all the way this time.