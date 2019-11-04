Noel Whelan hopes Leeds United can sign Ben White on a permanent deal

Former Leeds United player turned popular football pundit Noel Whelan has showered praise on defender Ben White. He feels that if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League this season, it will give them the chance of signing the defender permanently.
White, who joined Leeds in the summer transfer window on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has been outstanding for the Yorkshire club. He has proved to be an inspired signing for the club, and has helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side keep the best defensive record in the Championship.
Leeds kept yet another clean sheet on Saturday as they won 2-0 against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Whelan was very impressed with White’s performance and insisted that he would love to see the young defender stay at the Yorkshire club beyond the end of the season.
“He’s a special player, isn’t he? He’s a special player,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “I know he doesn’t belong to us, I wish he did.
“That kid seems to have everything. If he does get us up to the Premier League, maybe there is a deal to be done. But I can imagine that he’s going to cost a lot of money, but he would be worth it.”
SL’s view
It is almost certain that White will play in the Premier League next season after his impressive form for Leeds. Thus promotion is a must for Leeds if they want to sign him permanently.
Brighton will surely be impressed with the form of the 21-year-old defender and should demand a high transfer fee in case they decide to cash in on him next season.
Leeds United find themselves second in the Championship table after 15 games, on same points with Preston and Swansea City.