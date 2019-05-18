Noel Whelan hits out at Leeds ace Pontus Jansson

Leeds United crashed out of the playoffs against Derby County earlier in the week.
After an impressive season, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be devastated to have missed out on promotion.
The Whites had a great chance of winning against Derby and despite being 2-0 up on aggregate, they failed to win the tie.
Poor defending in the second half cost Leeds United dearly in the game.
Popular pundit Noel Whelan has now slammed the Leeds United centre back Pontus Jansson for being selfish.
Whelan also suggested that Leeds United should get rid of the defender as there are better players out there.
He said to BBC Radio: “It’s all about him. He is not a team player, he’s an individual. It is as simple as that. If he is the first to go, fantastic, because there are better defenders. I will tell you what – he is not Premier League class.”
Jansson has had a good season with Leeds United and Whelan’s comments are probably reactionary. He is a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and selling him now would be foolish.
Leeds cannot afford to lose their key players this summer. They need to add more depth and hold on to the best players.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Bielsa will be determined to turn it around and give it another go next year.