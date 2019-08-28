Noel Whelan hails the team spirit shown by Leeds

Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat against Stoke City last night.
The Whites did well to come back into the game from 2-0 down but they failed to get through to the next round in the end.
Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for Marcelo Bielsa and his players.
The likes of Nketiah impressed once again and the fans will be delighted with the unity and togetherness in the side.
After Jack Harrison missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, his teammates headed towards him to console the player.
Noel Whelan has hailed the unity shown by Bielsa’s group.
He told BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t see it as a defeat. I just don’t. That’s the way the fans should feel. We’ve not been beaten. I got to say, as soon as Harrison hit the post, all the Leeds players were striding toward him. That shows the unity, the fightback, the togetherness in this squad of players.”
He also tweeted that the game should not be seen as a defeat. It was a great display of Leeds’ togetherness and their ability to fight back.
Really proud of #LUFC performance tonight so many positives along with fucking great fans , lads were all together with harrison , fans and team together , only feels like a win to me tonight , so much spirit fight and togetherness all to see
— Noel David Whelan (@NoelDavidWhelan) August 27, 2019
The Whites will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and they will need this kind of team spirit going forward.
Although the league cup exit might seem disappointing right now, it means that Leeds will have fewer games to deal with and that can only help them in their fight for promotion.