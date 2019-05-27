Noel Whelan gives his verdict on Tottenham’s interest in Leeds winger Jack Clarke

Noel Whelan has suggested that Leeds United should consider a buy to loan deal for Jack Clarke if Tottenham Hotspur make an offer for the exciting winger.
The north London club are heavily interested in signing the Leeds winger, and according to The Mirror, Spurs could lodge a bid in the region of £20million for the 18-year-old.
Whelan has told the Football Insider that Spurs are interested in the youngster but they are not keen to involve him straight into the first team. The former Leeds player has suggested that a buy-to-loan deal would be the best solution for everyone.
“£10million right now and a loan back for next season might be a good deal for Leeds,” the football pundit said. “It’s a lot of money and difficult to reject.
“I could see it benefitting both clubs. Leeds get Jack Clarke for another season and Tottenham can benefit from him developing in a team that play in a similar style, especially if Marcelo Bielsa stays.
“He is an up and coming player and it’s difficult to say he will definitely make it in the Premier League. I’ve seen him struggle in games and I’ve seen him change games.
“Once you make a name for yourself, you become a target. Will he play every week at Tottenham next season? No, he won’t. There are too many top players there ahead of him.”
It is indeed an interesting situation for Leeds. Clarke is a promising young talent but he is inexperienced. He has shown flashes of brilliance this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists, in 22 appearances in the Championship, and is expected to play a bigger role next season.
Leeds should try to keep Clarke at the club next season, but they would be powerless to prevent him from leaving if Spurs submit a tempting bid.
He is unlikely to play regularly for Spurs next season, and thus a loan back to Elland Road makes a lot of sense. Whelan is absolutely spot on here – a buy to loan deal would be a great move for both clubs.