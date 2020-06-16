Noel Whelan gives his verdict on Rangers target Ivan Toney

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Peterborough striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 26 goals in League One this season and he could prove to be a superb addition to Steven Gerrard’s side.





Rangers need to add more depth to their attack and Toney seems like an ideal fit.

It will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit can secure his services in the coming months.

Football Insider claims that Rangers are leading the chase for the striker along with West Brom.

Popular pundit Noel Whelan has now heaped praise on the striker. The former Leeds ace reckons that Toney would be a good signing for Celtic or Rangers.

However, they might not be able to afford his £15m asking price without a big sale.

The likes of Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs and if they are sold, the Scottish giants could have enough money to sign someone like Toney.

Peterborough’s director of football, Barry Fry claimed earlier this season that Toney’s suitors will have to pay the £15m asking price.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “The big difference is going to one of the top two sides.

“He will get more chances, that goes without saying. Celtic and Rangers possess a lot of quality players and they are a lot better than the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

“He knows where the goal is – he is a goalscorer. Newcastle would not have bought him unless he had some sort of quality but it just did not work out for him at Newcastle.”

“But are either willing to pay £15million? I would suspect that they are only going to be able to put forward that kind of money on the back of Morelos or Edouard leaving.”