Noel Whelan gives his verdict on Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski

Leeds United have regained the top position in the Championship table after winning 1-0 against Hull City on Tuesday night.
It is fair to say that almost every single player has improved under Marcelo Bielsa, and overall the players have maintained a high standard under the Argentine.
However, one player whose recent performances have come under scrutiny is Ezgjan Alioski.
With him it is the same old story. The 26-year-old starts the season on a high note, and then his performances tend to drop leaving the fans frustrated.
After making a bright start to the campaign, Alioski has struggled to contribute effectively. His decision making in the attacking third has been frustrating to say the least.
Former Leeds striker and club hero Noel Whelan has praised Alioski while speaking to BBC’s Radio Leeds post-game broadcast. He is happy with the Macedonian’s work ethics and the defensive contribution he makes for the side.
However, he added that Alioksi needs to improve while going forward, especially his decision making and crossing needs to be of better quality.
“He does work hard for the team,” said Whelan to BBC Radio Leeds.
“He does his defensive work very well. When he gets forward, his decisions, crossing, needs to be better quality.”
It seems Bielsa is impressed with Alioski’s defensive work rate and that is why he keeps his faith on the winger.
Leeds will face Brentford in their next Championship game. Brentford are a dangerous attacking side, and Alioski is likely to retain his place in the side.